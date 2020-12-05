U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Global Investors from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of GROW stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $41,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 32.0% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 185,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 45,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

