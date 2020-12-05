UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 10,034 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.58% of Evergy worth $67,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Evergy by 2.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRG opened at $54.92 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

