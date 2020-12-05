UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 22,958 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $71,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 160.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KL shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $40.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

