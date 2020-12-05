UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 45,554 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,554 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of M&T Bank worth $61,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 517.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 104,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 20.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $128.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.49.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.73.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

