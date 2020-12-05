UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 51,620 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,620 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.50% of Black Knight worth $68,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,309,000 after purchasing an additional 108,163 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,277 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Black Knight by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,398,000 after acquiring an additional 269,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Black Knight by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,701,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Black Knight by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,838,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,383,000 after acquiring an additional 381,639 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI opened at $88.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $81.78. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.