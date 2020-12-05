UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of Ameren worth $71,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 23.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.84. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

