UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 132,220 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,220 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Snap worth $59,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.52. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $56,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,273,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,894,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $577,043.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,628 shares in the company, valued at $35,185,696.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,658,784 shares of company stock worth $92,510,950.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

