UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 54,823 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,823 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.43% of TransUnion worth $69,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 183.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $194,702,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 234.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 834,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,175,000 after acquiring an additional 584,364 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 37.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,704,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,348,000 after acquiring an additional 459,869 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TransUnion by 6,185.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 420,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,349,000 after acquiring an additional 413,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,111,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $204,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,204 shares of company stock worth $6,229,235. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $94.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.