UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 443,465 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $61,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 23.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 70.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 22.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $179.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.13. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.45.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 7,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.37, for a total transaction of $1,354,398.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,010 shares of company stock worth $26,345,071 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

