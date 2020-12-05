UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,463,755 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 254,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $69,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,397,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,855,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,623 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,453,839 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 866,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $303,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,327 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX opened at $25.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of -278.41 and a beta of 2.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

