UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $69.41 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 873,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $69,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

In other Teradyne news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $631,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,231 shares of company stock worth $23,120,322. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

NYSE TER opened at $116.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.40. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

