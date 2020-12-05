UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $75.19 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of DTE Energy worth $75,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in DTE Energy by 621.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,308,000 after buying an additional 2,728,406 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 386.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,848,000 after buying an additional 604,909 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 82.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 526.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 165,370 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.13. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

