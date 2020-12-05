UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $68,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,942,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,364 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in RingCentral by 693.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,681 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $46,676,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $36,149,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in RingCentral by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,652,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. Mizuho began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.22.

In other news, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.40, for a total transaction of $163,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,237,912.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,017 shares of company stock worth $55,307,530 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $332.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.04. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $339.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

