UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,342,541 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 142,529 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $61,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2,283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 154,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RF opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

