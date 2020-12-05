UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,161,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,959 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $75,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NYSE WPC opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

