UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 37,702 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.69% of Allegion worth $62,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $114.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.22.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

