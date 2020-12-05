UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 10,780 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of Domino’s Pizza worth $61,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $624,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $839,750. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $382.99 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $270.08 and a one year high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.60 and its 200 day moving average is $391.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.86.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.