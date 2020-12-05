UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 26,161 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 815,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,161 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $63,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $82.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average of $74.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

