UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 97,405 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,405 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.53% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $68,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,706,000 after acquiring an additional 974,451 shares during the period. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,535,000 after acquiring an additional 389,640 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,250.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,637,000 after acquiring an additional 265,494 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,741,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.43.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.