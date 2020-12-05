UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,860,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,103 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $72,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

NYSE:CCEP opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.76. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $57.11.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.16.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.