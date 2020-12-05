UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 213,759 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,529,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,759 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.60% of NortonLifeLock worth $73,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 19.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 62.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,472 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 26.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,513,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,918,000 after purchasing an additional 316,003 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 16.1% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 150,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

