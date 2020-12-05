UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 281,232 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 281,232 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.69% of IPG Photonics worth $62,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 10.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $212.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $214.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.65 and a beta of 1.52.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $475,190.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,532.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $3,788,394.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,918,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,297 shares of company stock valued at $13,143,975 in the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

