UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 335,230 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,230 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.52% of Elanco Animal Health worth $68,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,059,000 after acquiring an additional 910,087 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $29,057,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 524.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 100,955 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

