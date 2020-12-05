UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 55,951 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,951 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $73,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $63.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.