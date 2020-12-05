UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 67,411 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 67,411 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.63% of Waters worth $76,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Waters by 133.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,317,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,510,000 after buying an additional 753,835 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $62,130,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $53,512,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Waters by 160.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,973,000 after buying an additional 201,355 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 5,849.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,593,000 after buying an additional 155,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.58.

WAT opened at $237.74 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.00 and a 200-day moving average of $207.33.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,776 shares of company stock worth $5,317,571. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.