Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,119 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $14,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 842,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 182,100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 153.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 349,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 211,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 579.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 651,629 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNM stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

