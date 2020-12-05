Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) & Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Head to Head Survey

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Upwork has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 5.43, meaning that its share price is 443% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -8.91% -11.18% -6.36% Beyond Commerce -166.84% -21.19% -119.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upwork and Beyond Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $300.56 million 12.98 -$16.66 million ($0.15) -213.13 Beyond Commerce $5.05 million 0.42 -$5.47 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upwork.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Upwork and Beyond Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 2 6 0 2.75 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upwork presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.19%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Summary

Upwork beats Beyond Commerce on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc. operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and the information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer experience management, discovery, business network, and analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in December 2008. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

