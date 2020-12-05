US Bancorp DE Has $475,000 Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $12,550,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,776,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,805,000 after purchasing an additional 136,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,212 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 351,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,483 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JBT opened at $124.71 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $124.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.12.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $419.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In related news, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $341,326.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,876 shares of company stock valued at $586,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

