US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,379,000 after purchasing an additional 440,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,142,000 after buying an additional 297,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 151.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,467,000 after acquiring an additional 923,381 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,251 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 25.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,269,000 after acquiring an additional 193,822 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.73.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

