Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 491.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.53% of Valero Energy worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.