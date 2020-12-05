ValuEngine Downgrades ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

CCXI opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,087,000 after buying an additional 184,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

