ValuEngine Downgrades Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

