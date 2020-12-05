ValuEngine Downgrades Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Freedom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Freedom stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47. Freedom has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $42.46.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

