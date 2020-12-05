ValuEngine Downgrades JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FROG has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on JFrog from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of FROG opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.89. JFrog has a 52 week low of $57.14 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

