ValuEngine Lowers Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

BCEI stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,985,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after buying an additional 474,678 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 269,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 186,443 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 134,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 131,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

