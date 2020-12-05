ValuEngine Lowers Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FOCS. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 176.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $44.26.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, insider Leonard R. Chang sold 186,783 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $5,799,612.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,612.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $17,424,794.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,185 shares in the company, valued at $17,424,794.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

