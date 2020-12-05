ValuEngine Lowers Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GH. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.38.

Shares of GH stock opened at $123.65 on Tuesday. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $57,157.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,429.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $816,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,668.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,451,220 shares of company stock worth $754,674,410 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 16.1% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 6.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 799,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 51,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 32.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after buying an additional 62,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

