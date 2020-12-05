ValuEngine Lowers Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Huttig Building Products stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.70. Huttig Building Products has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.56% of Huttig Building Products at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.