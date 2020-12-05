Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America cut Victory Capital from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.53.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $70,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 68.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter worth $206,000. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also: Tariff

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.