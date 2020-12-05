Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VBFC opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.61. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41.

In related news, Director Raymond Thomas Avery III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

