Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 173.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $1,224,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 164.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 3,140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 901,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 873,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.95. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

