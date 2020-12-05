YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,204 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of YETI worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,665 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,989,000 after acquiring an additional 772,945 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,312,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,804,000 after acquiring an additional 365,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,249,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.87.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 60,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $3,764,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $563,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,938 shares of company stock worth $15,885,977. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.