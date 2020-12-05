Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in providing endpoint, messaging and Web security software and services. It develops security solutions that protects against a wide range of insidious threats and combined attacks including viruses, spam, phishing, spyware, botnets, and other Web attacks, including data-stealing malware. With Trend Micro, Smart Protection Network, the Company combines Internet-based technologies with smaller, lighter weight clients to stop threats. The Company operates a global network of datacenters combined with automated and manual threat correlation systems to provide customers with a real-time feedback loop of round-the-clock threat intelligence and protection. It helps in exchanging digital information by offering a comprehensive array of customizable solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, individuals, service providers and OEM partners. Trend Micro Incorporated is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

TMICY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trend Micro in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. Trend Micro has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $64.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). Trend Micro had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 17.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

