Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $26,575.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,849 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,366 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $934.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97.

Zumiez Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

