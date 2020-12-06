-$0.24 EPS Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on BFAM. Robert W. Baird cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.86.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.35. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.96, a PEG ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $56,750.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,574.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $460,017.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,188,521.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,401 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

