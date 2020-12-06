23589 to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PRG)

23589 (NYSE:PRG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of 23589 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for 23589’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

PRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist began coverage on 23589 in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of 23589 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 23589 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. 23589 has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

About 23589

There is no company description available for PROG Holdings Inc

