2,878 Shares in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,582,000 after purchasing an additional 402,808 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sony by 53.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sony by 87.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after buying an additional 99,306 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of SNE opened at $94.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Co. has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $94.82.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

