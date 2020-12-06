3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TGOPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded 3i Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. 3i Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPY opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

