3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Raised to “Buy” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TGOPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.2253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.