51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Short Interest Up 39.6% in November

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the October 31st total of 759,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78. 51job has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.46 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 51job will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

JOBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in 51job by 51.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 291,069 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in 51job by 15.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 79,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 51job by 12.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in 51job by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in 51job by 6.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 40.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

